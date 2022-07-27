Advertisement

Head-on crash leaves one dead in High Springs

Semi-truck collides with car on U.S. 441 in High Springs
Semi-truck collides with car on U.S. 441 in High Springs
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after a head-on collision near the Alachua - Columbia County line on Wednesday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a semi-truck crashed head-on with another vehicle on U.S. Highway 441 near High Springs.

Troopers say a car was driving erratically on the highway and a High Spring Police officer tried to initiate a traffic stop.

The driver did not pull over and then veered into the lane for traffic going in the opposite direction.

The car collided with the semi, killing the driver. The semi-truck driver was not hurt.

TRENDING: Semi-trucks headed in two different directions crash on I-75 in Columbia County

High Springs Police Department officers are asking drivers to avoid the area as the crash is investigated by FHP.

