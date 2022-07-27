Head-on crash leaves one dead in High Springs

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after a head-on collision near the Alachua - Columbia County line on Wednesday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a semi-truck crashed head-on with another vehicle on U.S. Highway 441 near High Springs.

Troopers say a car was driving erratically on the highway and a High Spring Police officer tried to initiate a traffic stop.

The driver did not pull over and then veered into the lane for traffic going in the opposite direction.

The car collided with the semi, killing the driver. The semi-truck driver was not hurt.

High Springs Police Department officers are asking drivers to avoid the area as the crash is investigated by FHP.

