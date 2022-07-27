Advertisement

Lake City names interim assistant city manager

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City city council members finally filled their open assistant city manager job for now.

Demetrius Johnson has been named to the interim assistant city manager role.

He was appointed Monday.

This comes while the city council continues to search for a permanent city manager.

TRENDING STORY: Suwannee Valley Electric Co-Op to build fiber-optic network reaching rural customers

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Six people, both of which still live on the Saving Mercy property and those who have already...
Ocala residents are being evicted to make room for an affordable housing complex for the homeless
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.

Latest News

Lanes blocked on I-75 in Columbia County after two semi-trucks collide
Semi-trucks headed in two different directions crash on I-75 in Columbia County
This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins shows us a tool that was vital to the...
North Central Florida Treasures: Dash Butter Churn
This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins shows us a tool that was vital to the...
North Central Florida Treasures: Dash Butter Churn
Two University of Florida startups are joining forces to boost Florida’s struggling citrus...
Two University of Florida startups are joining forces to boost Florida’s struggling citrus industry
Two University of Florida startups are joining forces to boost Florida’s struggling citrus...
Two University of Florida startups are joining forces to boost Florida’s struggling citrus industry