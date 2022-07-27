Lake City names interim assistant city manager

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City city council members finally filled their open assistant city manager job for now.

Demetrius Johnson has been named to the interim assistant city manager role.

He was appointed Monday.

This comes while the city council continues to search for a permanent city manager.

