Advertisement

Lake City names interim city manager

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City city council members finally filled their open city manager job for now.

Demetrius Johnson has been named to the interim city manager role.

He was appointed Monday.

This comes while the city council continues to search for a permanent city manager.

TRENDING STORY: Suwannee Valley Electric Co-Op to build fiber-optic network reaching rural customers

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Tesla crashes into Walmart semi-truck on I-75
Two people killed after Tesla collides with semi-truck on I-75
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store

Latest News

Police found numerous images and explicit conversations
Gainesville man arrested on multiple child porn charges
Gainesville man arrested on multiple child porn charges
This comes while the city council continues to search for a permanent city manager.
Lake City names interim city manager
This comes after the last executive director, Colin Murphy, was fired from the position in March
Children’s Trust of Alachua County names new executive director