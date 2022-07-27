Lawsuit filed to overturn Ocala Jockey Club zoning decision

REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) - A group of neighbors is turning to the courts to stop a proposed development at the Ocala Jockey Club near Reddick.

They filed a petition in circuit court asking a judge to overturn a Marion County Commission decision to permit a land use change at the jockey club, now owned by the world equestrian center.

The proposal by the owners of the World Equestrian Center includes constructing event venues, a hotel, an RV park, and 94 homes.

The petition claims the re-zoning decision violates county density requirements. It argues the county “double-dipped” the density requirements.

The plaintiffs ask for the commission’s decision to be reversed and for any other relief the court deems just and proper.

Ojc Petition by ryan turbeville on Scribd

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.