Advertisement

Lawsuit filed to overturn Ocala Jockey Club zoning decision

Residents opposed the plans to upgrade the club but county commissioner voted to forward anyway.
Residents opposed the plans to upgrade the club but county commissioner voted to forward anyway.(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) - A group of neighbors is turning to the courts to stop a proposed development at the Ocala Jockey Club near Reddick.

They filed a petition in circuit court asking a judge to overturn a Marion County Commission decision to permit a land use change at the jockey club, now owned by the world equestrian center.

The proposal by the owners of the World Equestrian Center includes constructing event venues, a hotel, an RV park, and 94 homes.

The petition claims the re-zoning decision violates county density requirements. It argues the county “double-dipped” the density requirements.

The plaintiffs ask for the commission’s decision to be reversed and for any other relief the court deems just and proper.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Six people, both of which still live on the Saving Mercy property and those who have already...
Ocala residents are being evicted to make room for an affordable housing complex for the homeless

Latest News

CREDIT CARD THEFT
Police are searching for a suspected purse burglar
CREDIT CARD THEFT
Paige's Kitchen: Candy Sushi
Paige’s Kitchen: Candy Sushi
Tee Time Week Seven: No. 10 at Royal Oaks GC in Ocala
Paige's Kitchen: Candy Sushi