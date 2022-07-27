Marion County Animal Services waives adoption fees through the end of July

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Animal Services is offering free adoptions from now until the end of July.

With an influx of animals and the shelter nearing capacity, adoption fees and redemption fees will be waived.

Anyone who picks up their lost pet will also receive a free spay or neuter voucher.

Delivery services for retrieving lost pets will be offered to those that cannot travel.

