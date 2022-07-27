Advertisement

Marion County Animal Services waives adoption fees through the end of July

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Animal Services is offering free adoptions from now until the end of July.

With an influx of animals and the shelter nearing capacity, adoption fees and redemption fees will be waived.

Anyone who picks up their lost pet will also receive a free spay or neuter voucher.

Delivery services for retrieving lost pets will be offered to those that cannot travel.

TRENDING STORY: University of Florida seeks to hire hundreds of employees in dining job fair

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Six people, both of which still live on the Saving Mercy property and those who have already...
Ocala residents are being evicted to make room for an affordable housing complex for the homeless

Latest News

GRU blames “heat and high gas prices” for steep rise in utility bills
GRU blames “heat and high gas prices” for steep rise in utility bills
Countdown to Kickoff: GHS Hurricanes
Delivery services for retrieving lost pets will be offered to those that cannot travel.
Marion County Animal Services waives adoption fees through the end of July
Gov. DeSantis proposes restrictions on ESG investing
Gov. DeSantis proposes restrictions on ESG investing