North Central Florida Treasures: Dash Butter Churn

This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins shows us a tool that was vital to the kitchen 1400 years ago, The dash butter churn.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins shows us a tool that was vital to the kitchen 1400 years ago, The dash butter churn.

This stick called a " dasher " was used to be moved up and down by hand in an upright container, at this time the container was made from wood. Once the dasher was properly inserted, the user would put a " churn lid " which was a wooden circle with a whole in the middle for the dasher stick. Once assembled the churner would take an hour almost 90 minutes to fully churn butter.

RELATED STORY: North Central Florida Treasures: Daisy Butter Churn

During the long churning process, the job had its own rhyme. Churners had their own hymns they would sing to drive off evil influences that could prevent cream from turning into butter. Many cultures had their own churning songs, along with charms and superstitions.

In the 18th and 19th century the glass churn was introduced but a piece in this good shape in a retail setting would be worth $100-$150.

