Paige’s Kitchen: Candy Sushi

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This fun recipe is perfect for kids of all ages. You can vary the ingredients to your taste and you will be surprised at how much it resembles real sushi. Have fun and create your own memories while turning your kitchen into a classroom. Enjoy!

Ingredients

1 ½ tablespoon Butter, cut into pieces

20 Marshmallows or 2 cups of miniature marshmallows

3 cups Rice cereal (recommended: Kellogg’s Rice Krispies cereal)

6 each Fruit roll-ups, any brand, any flavor

8 each Strips licorice candy (recommended: Twizzler brand)

Directions

1. Place 3 tablespoons of butter in a large microwave-safe bowl, and microwave until melted about 30 seconds.

2. Add miniature marshmallows to the bowl, and microwave until the marshmallows are completely melted, about 1 minute, stirring every 30 seconds. Stir the mixture until it is completely smooth.

3. Add rice cereal and stir until completely coated.4. Roll out the fruit roll-ups. The rolls can be placed on a plastic wrap-covered bamboo sheet or on wax paper to make rolling easier.5. Place ½ cup of the coated cereal onto each fruit roll-up and spread and gather toward 1 side of roll-up

6. Place licorice twist or Swedish Fish or Gummy worms onto the center of the spread-out cereal mix. Remember in this case less is better so it will be easier to roll.

7. Wrap and roll the candy and fruit, maneuvering the licorice to the center of the roll, so that the finished product resembles a sushi roll.

8. Repeat with remaining rolls.

9. Place a sharp knife into a bowl of very warm water. Cut candy sushi with a warm knife and arrange on a plate then serve.10. The roll can be cut straight or at an angle to give a variety of shapes.

For a finishing touch, decorate your sushi platter to look more authentic. Suggestions include substituting chocolate sauce soy sauce, green-tinted whipped cream (or melted white chocolate) for wasabi, and thinly sliced pink Swedish Fish for pickled ginger. Lay out chopsticks to add to the fun.

