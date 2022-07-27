Police are searching for a suspected purse burglar

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for a purse thief.

They say the victim was swimming near Gator Joe’s in Ocklawaha when a man stole her bag.

It had her wallet and other personal items.

A while later, the victim got a notification somebody was trying to use her credit cards.

She put a hold on her accounts, so the transactions did not go through.

