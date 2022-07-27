Police are searching for a suspected purse burglar
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for a purse thief.
They say the victim was swimming near Gator Joe’s in Ocklawaha when a man stole her bag.
It had her wallet and other personal items.
A while later, the victim got a notification somebody was trying to use her credit cards.
She put a hold on her accounts, so the transactions did not go through.
