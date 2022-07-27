Advertisement

Semi-trucks headed in two different directions crash on I-75 in Columbia County

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two semi-trucks collided on Interstate 75 in Columbia County on Tuesday blocking traffic for hours overnight.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a semi was headed north on I-75 near LAKE CITY around 11:30 p.m. when it was cut off by a car.

The semi swerved to the left, crossing the center median and entering the southbound lanes.

Another semi-truck headed south crashed into the vehicle.

The driver of the first semi was not hurt. A woman and a man inside of the second semi suffered minor injuries.

Traffic was blocked for hours on the interstate. All lanes were not fully reopened until about 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

