Tee Time Week Seven: Hole of the Week (No. 10 Royal Oaks)

The uphill approach shot brings a deceptive bunker into play
Signature hole No. 10 at Royal Oaks presents an uphill approach shot
By Chris Pinson
Updated: 23 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Week seven of TV20′s summer golf series Tee Time brings Chris Pinson to Royal Oaks Golf Club, in Ocala, for Hole of the Week.

Chris is joined by Royal Oaks Director of Golf Jay Hayward on the 10th tee box to find out what makes No. 10 the signature hole of the course.

Hayward describes the hole as a bunker heavy challenge from tee to green. At 420 yards, it’s a lengthy par 4 for most amateurs. There are bunkers down the left and righthand side to contend with on every shot. The approach shot should be hit from the middle to left side of the fairway, or else, you’ll have to contend with hitting over or around a large tree and a bunker about 15-20 yards short of the green. The green itself isn’t too difficult to navigate. There’s a generous landing area and it’s mostly flat, but does slope from back to front. Once you knock it on the dance floor, you should be able to two-putt without much trouble.

Royal Oaks Golf Club is located at 11220 SW 69th Cir, Ocala, FL 34476. To make a tee time or inquire about a membership click here.

