Two armed burglars caught trying to break into a Gainesville home

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were arrested in Alachua County after trying to break into a home with a gun early on Tuesday morning.

According to the arrest report, Gainesville Police arrested Joshua Mena-Tornay, 20, and Amber Watkins, 18, on charges of armed burglary, displaying a weapon, resisting arrest, and other crimes.

Officers say the pair were caught by the victim at a home on Northwest 21st Avenue removing screens of multiple windows and attempting to push them open.

The homeowner’s motion sensor security light illuminated the burglars allowing the victim to see a pistol in one of the suspect’s hands.

When police arrived, the duo ran from the scene.

After being arrested, Watkins told police she wanted to kill the victim because they were planning on hurting and stealing from her friend.

