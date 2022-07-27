Advertisement

Two armed burglars caught trying to break into a Gainesville home

Joshua Mena-Tornay, 20, and Amber Watkins, 18, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Joshua Mena-Tornay, 20, and Amber Watkins, 18, Alachua County Jail booking photo(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were arrested in Alachua County after trying to break into a home with a gun early on Tuesday morning.

According to the arrest report, Gainesville Police arrested Joshua Mena-Tornay, 20, and Amber Watkins, 18, on charges of armed burglary, displaying a weapon, resisting arrest, and other crimes.

Officers say the pair were caught by the victim at a home on Northwest 21st Avenue removing screens of multiple windows and attempting to push them open.

The homeowner’s motion sensor security light illuminated the burglars allowing the victim to see a pistol in one of the suspect’s hands.

TRENDING: Alachua County grand jury indicts four men on homicide charges

When police arrived, the duo ran from the scene.

After being arrested, Watkins told police she wanted to kill the victim because they were planning on hurting and stealing from her friend.

