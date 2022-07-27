Advertisement

University of Florida seeks to hire hundreds of employees in dining job fair

By Zitlali Solache
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “We offer great benefits.”

University of Florida dining and their partner, Chartwells, hosted a career fair at the Hilton University of Florida conference center.

The university is hiring all campus dining positions. Vice President of Dining Service Operations, Andrew Lipson, said potential employees can be interviewed on the spot.

“The hiring process, folks come in. We have a quick form for them to fill out,” said Lipson.

Although only three applicants showed up while we were there, Lipson said they had a better outcome earlier in the morning.

He claims the majority of the candidates received an offer letter and are moving forward with the process.

“It usually only takes two or three days you know,” said Lipson. “We do run a background check which usually generally takes 48-72 hours”

With the labor shortage that is happening, university hiring managers hope to fill culinary positions such as servers, baristas, cashiers, and caterers.

“We researched the market and know that we’re above starting wage for our full-time positions which is good,” claimed Lipson.

Chartwells took over July first after Aramark’s long-time contract with the University of Florida was not renewed.

According to the Department of Florida Economic Opportunity, leisure and hospitality jobs in Florida increased by 9.8% since June of 2021.

UF hiring staff tells TV20 the company aims to hire hundreds in the culinary spectrum before the fall semester begins.

“We hope to get people started the first and second week of August, so we get ramped up for when the students return to campus,” said Lipson.

Lipson says that some of the current employees have previously been employed with the university.

“I think that’s a real draw for folks because it is such a big thing here, to be part of that gator community,” said Lipson.

The two-day career fair will also take place on July 27 from 10 am to 7 pm.

