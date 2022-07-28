ACPS announces which schools qualify for free breakfast and lunch

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Thirty-three schools in Alachua County will be giving out free breakfast and lunch to students, however, 17 schools do not qualify.

Schools designated as federal Community Eligibility sites will provide free breakfast and lunch regardless of family income and without families applying. A. Q. Jones, Eastside High School, Lake Forest Elementary, North Central FL. Public (charter), Siatech (charter), Alachua Elementary, Einstein School (charter), Littlewood Elementary, Norton Elementary, Sidney Lanier, AMI Kids, Foster Elementary, Lincoln Middle, One Room School House (charter), Terwilliger Elementary, Archer Elementary, Glen Springs Elementary, Mebane Middle, Parker Elementary, Westwood Middle, Bishop Middle, Hawthorne Middle/High, Metcalfe Elementary, Rawlings Elementary, Williams Elementary, Boulware (charter), Idylwild Elementary, Micanopy Academy (charter), Resilience (charter), Caring and Sharing (charter), Irby Elementary, Newberry Elementary, and Shell Elementary.

Families of students attending the 17 other schools that are not designated CEP sites will need to meet income guidelines and fill out applications.

Those schools include Buchholz High, Chiles Elementary, Ft. Clarke Middle, Gainesville High, Hidden Oak Elementary, High Springs Community, Kanapaha Middle, Meadowbrook Elementary, Newberry High, Oak View Middle, PAM@Loften High, Santa Fe High, Talbot Elementary, Wiles Elementary, Expressions Charter, PK Yonge Developmental and Healthy Learning Charter.

Click here for more information on applying for school meal programs.

