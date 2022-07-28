Alachua County Pets: Penelope, Meatball, Polo, and Danity Dave

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

First is a sweet girl who may have a missing leg but makes up for it in love Penelope. This kitty would love to be your one and only cuddle buddy.

Next is the expert on climbing cat towers and laser pointer lover Meatball. This perfect boy is only 9 weeks old and can fall asleep on anyone’s lap.

Next, when you yell Marco you should be prepared to meet Polo. This seven-year-old pup is an adventurer but can be low-key when he wants to be.

Lastly, he may look serious, but he’s just a big softie Danity Dave. This dog is always looking to learn new tricks and would love to make you his new best buddy.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@alachuacounty.us.

