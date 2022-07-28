Alachua County Sheriff’s Department and union ratify new contract

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies have ratified a new work contract.

They will already start working on another agreement right away.

After several months of negotiations, members of the North Central Florida chapter of the Police Benevolent Association voted today to accept the sheriffs’ latest proposal.

Deputies will receive a pay raise of three percent retroactive to last October.

Work will begin right away on a contract for 2023 because this contract will expire on December 31st.

TRENDING STORY: Gilchrist County sex offender arrested after two decades on the run

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.