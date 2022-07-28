Advertisement

Alachua County Sheriff’s Department and union ratify new contract

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies have ratified a new work contract.

They will already start working on another agreement right away.

After several months of negotiations, members of the North Central Florida chapter of the Police Benevolent Association voted today to accept the sheriffs’ latest proposal.

Deputies will receive a pay raise of three percent retroactive to last October.

Work will begin right away on a contract for 2023 because this contract will expire on December 31st.

'I want to see action': Dozens of protestors demand justice from Gainesville Police Department arrests
The rally ended in a heated police advisory council meeting.
