Bronson basketball coach arrested for sexually abusing students

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Bronson Middle/High School basketball coach was arrested for sexually battering two teenagers at his home in Gainesville.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Bill McCall, 39, early on Wednesday morning on charges of lewd and lascivious molestation, lewd and lascivious battery, and use of a communication device to facilitate a felony, and child cruelty.

The investigation was started by the Levy County Sheriff’s Office and transferred to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office after the victims were interviewed.

Investigators say two teenage boys told them that on separate occasions McCall invited them over to his unit at Bellamy Grand Apartments and touched their genitals.

One of the boys was threatened into sending nude photos of himself. McCall also took photos and recorded them while in his home.

He was booked in the Alachua County Jail on a $650,000 bond.

