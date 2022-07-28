Bronson basketball coach arrested for sexually abusing students

Billy McCall, 39, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Billy McCall, 39, Alachua County Jail booking photo(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Bronson Middle/High School basketball coach was arrested for sexually battering two teenagers at his home in Gainesville.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Bill McCall, 39, early on Wednesday morning on charges of lewd and lascivious molestation, lewd and lascivious battery, and use of a communication device to facilitate a felony, and child cruelty.

The investigation was started by the Levy County Sheriff’s Office and transferred to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office after the victims were interviewed.

Investigators say two teenage boys told them that on separate occasions McCall invited them over to his unit at Bellamy Grand Apartments and touched their genitals.

TRENDING: Gainesville Police found a dead body near the Walmart on Waldo Rd

One of the boys was threatened into sending nude photos of himself. McCall also took photos and recorded them while in his home.

He was booked in the Alachua County Jail on a $650,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Six people, both of which still live on the Saving Mercy property and those who have already...
Ocala residents are being evicted to make room for an affordable housing complex for the homeless

Latest News

Gustavo Cortes
UF expert on recessions explains the GDP decline
Gustavo Cortes
UF Economic Professor discusses recession
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Alachua County Public Schools will host a meet and greet for school board candidates
ACPS announces which schools qualify for free breakfast and lunch