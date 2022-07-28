Comcast cable hosts family day in Waldo Community Center

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WALDO Fla. (WCJB) - “We’re very excited to see even more smiles on the faces of the kids.”

Families and summer campers gathered in Waldo to enjoy waterslides, giveaways, and snowcones in the Waldo Community Center.

Comcast cable hosted the event to bring community engagement.

Company officials announced a multi-million dollar initiative for Waldo residents by expanding high-speed internet services.

Stefanie Bowden with Comcast said Waldo is one of six Florida cities a part of the expansion.

“We support the communities and we want to make sure they know that they are aware of everything we have to offer in the Comcast end,” said Bowden.

Kids from Waldo Summer Camp attended the event. The program director, Lisa Hill, tells us she started the program out of compassion for the children in her community.

“It’s for low-income families. Some of the parents can’t afford to send their kids to camp,” said Hill. “I put on a free camp every summer.”

Lisa Hill said these events bring smiles to the campers’ faces and keeps them engaged, busy and safe in the community, while school’s out.

Guests were able to participate in giveaways with prizes like chrome books, backpacks, and school supplies.

TRENDING STORY: UF expert on recessions explains the GDP decline

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.