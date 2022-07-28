Advertisement

Florida homeowners insurance payments continue to rise

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida state legislature met in May to stop the issue of increasing homeowners insurance, but since then the price of insurance has only risen.

“Most carriers are nonrenewing policies due to the age of the roof. There are new stipulations that are preventing companies from non renewing how they’re just putting new stipulations in place. We can’t non-renew you for the roof but we can renew you for something else and the roof will be included in that,” said insurance agent Latalyia McKnight.

Some of those stipulations are the age of the home, the roof, and if you live near the coast where storms are more likely to hit.

The Sleepy Hollow Horse Farm property has been a part of Timmy Etherington’s family for more than 50 years and he’s spoken to 50 agents trying to get insurance.

“Everything has either doubled or tripled and I think what they require is a new roof and luckily this house has a new roof from a year or two ago but still it being older than 1980 it’s almost impossible to find insurance that will cover.”

According to Insurance Information Institute, Florida homeowners are paying nearly three times the national average and they said some of those reasons include roofing fraud, inflation, and rising home repair costs.

Etherington wants state representatives to help working-class people.

“I just wish that Tallahassee could more focus on things that are going to help the working class people and not focus on penalizing Disney or the Special Olympics.”

Governor Ron DeSantis signed a law aimed at easing homeowners insurance premium increases but many say this issue has been happening for years and the rates continue to rise.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Six people, both of which still live on the Saving Mercy property and those who have already...
Ocala residents are being evicted to make room for an affordable housing complex for the homeless

Latest News

Florida homeowners insurance payments continue to rise
Florida homeowners insurance payments continue to rise
GRU blames “heat and high gas prices” for steep rise in utility bills
GRU blames “heat and high gas prices” for steep rise in utility bills
Countdown to Kickoff: GHS Hurricanes
Anyone who picks up their lost pet will also receive a free spay or neuter voucher.
Marion County Animal Services waives adoption fees through the end of July