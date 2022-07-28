Advertisement

Gainesville Police found a dead body near the Walmart on Waldo Rd

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 1:02 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police have yet to identify a body found near the Walmart on Waldo Rd on Wednesday.

Police say two children found the body in a grassy area while they were walking to the store around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A GPD official says they believe the person had been dead for more than a day or two.

A cause of death has not been confirmed, but police do not suspect foul play at this time.

