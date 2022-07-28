Gainesville Police found a dead body near the Walmart on Waldo Rd

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police have yet to identify a body found near the Walmart on Waldo Rd on Wednesday.

Police say two children found the body in a grassy area while they were walking to the store around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A GPD official says they believe the person had been dead for more than a day or two.

A cause of death has not been confirmed, but police do not suspect foul play at this time.

