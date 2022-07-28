Advertisement

Gainesville’s General Policy Committee and city commissioners will meet to discuss the open container ordinance

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville’s General Policy Committee is having a meeting to discuss the open container ordinance on Thursday.

The meeting will start at 1 p.m.

It will be held in the Roberta Lisle Kline conference room.

In 2021, they made allowances for possession and consumption of alcohol between 7 a.m. and 2:30 a.m.

In the 2022 city commission meeting, the commission discussed reinstating the open container restrictions.

They are thinking about changing these regulations again because of recent violence in some areas.

