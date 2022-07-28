Gainesville’s General Policy Committee and city commissioners will meet to discuss the open container ordinance

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville’s General Policy Committee is having a meeting to discuss the open container ordinance on Thursday.

The meeting will start at 1 p.m.

It will be held in the Roberta Lisle Kline conference room.

RELATED: Gainesville City Commission approves ordinance to ban open containers

In 2021, they made allowances for possession and consumption of alcohol between 7 a.m. and 2:30 a.m.

In the 2022 city commission meeting, the commission discussed reinstating the open container restrictions.

They are thinking about changing these regulations again because of recent violence in some areas.

RELATED: Gainesville City Commission approves ordinance to ban open containers Enjoy your drinks while you can: Gainesville’s open container ordinance may come back

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.