Gainesville’s General Policy Committee and city commissioners will meet to discuss the open container ordinance
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville’s General Policy Committee is having a meeting to discuss the open container ordinance on Thursday.
The meeting will start at 1 p.m.
It will be held in the Roberta Lisle Kline conference room.
In 2021, they made allowances for possession and consumption of alcohol between 7 a.m. and 2:30 a.m.
In the 2022 city commission meeting, the commission discussed reinstating the open container restrictions.
They are thinking about changing these regulations again because of recent violence in some areas.
