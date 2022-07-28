GNV OPEN CONTAINER

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission, acting as the general policy committee discussed the city’s open container ordinance.

In 2021, they revoked the ordinance allowing, for possession and consumption of alcohol on public streets.

Although, in early May the commission discussed reinstating the open container restrictions.

They are considering rolling back open container hours from 2:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

TRENDING: UF expert on recessions explains the GDP decline

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Six people, both of which still live on the Saving Mercy property and those who have already...
Ocala residents are being evicted to make room for an affordable housing complex for the homeless

Latest News

GNV OPEN CONTAINER
Billy McCall, 39, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Bronson basketball coach arrested for sexually abusing students
Gustavo Cortes
UF expert on recessions explains the GDP decline
Gustavo Cortes
UF Economic Professor discusses recession