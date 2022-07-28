GNV OPEN CONTAINER

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission, acting as the general policy committee discussed the city’s open container ordinance.

In 2021, they revoked the ordinance allowing, for possession and consumption of alcohol on public streets.

Although, in early May the commission discussed reinstating the open container restrictions.

They are considering rolling back open container hours from 2:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

