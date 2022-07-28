‘I want to see action’: Dozens of protestors demand justice from Gainesville Police Department arrests

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “I think they heard us, but I want to see action.”

Protestors say Dovico Miles, 44, shouldn’t face charges of destroying evidence and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Miles was arrested after shooting at and defending his home from two armed robbers.

Mile’s daughter, Vasheria, says her cousin, Dhalahni Armstrong, was killed by the attackers.

“It’s unfortunate that my cousin lost her life and that she has to be buried this Saturday and my dad is in jail,” said Vasheria. “He has to feel pain and go through this alone.”

State Attorney Deputy Chief Investigator, Darry Lloyd, says Miles was not arrested for shooting the men, instead, he was arrested for having a weapon as a convicted felon and trying to hide weapons.

“He was arrested by Gainesville police,” says Lloyd. “But, there is more to it when we’re dealing with federal probation.”

But protesters, say Miles is a victim in the case, and should not be treated like a criminal. They also voiced their opinions in the police advisory council meeting which took place after the rally.

Dozens gathered to voice their anger during the meeting. Others also protested for Terrell Bradley, the man under house arrest, after he was mauled by a Gainesville K-9 officer.

People spoke about police brutality they say they’ve experienced. Protestors requested Gainesville Police Department public records from both cases.

Miles’ daughter hopes police and city staff take action.

“Release Dovico Miles, and justice for my cousin. Justice for Terrell Bradley. All these things lead back to the color of your skin,” said Vasheria.

Dovico Miles is held on a bond of $150,000 in the Alachua County jail.

