Idyllwild Elementary celebrates the completion of its renovation project with a carnival and ribbon-cutting
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a ribbon-cutting and carnival to celebrate the completion of the renovation project at Idyllwild Elementary in Gainesville on Thursday.
The event will run from 3:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.
It will be held at 4601 SW 20th Terrace.
Along with the ribbon-cutting ceremony, there will be tours of the campus and a carnival for students, families, and staff.
