Idyllwild Elementary celebrates the completion of its renovation project with a carnival and ribbon-cutting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a ribbon-cutting and carnival to celebrate the completion of the renovation project at Idyllwild Elementary in Gainesville on Thursday.

The event will run from 3:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

It will be held at 4601 SW 20th Terrace.

Along with the ribbon-cutting ceremony, there will be tours of the campus and a carnival for students, families, and staff.

