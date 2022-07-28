Advertisement

Lake City first responders will compete in a charity basketball game

Lake City first responders will compete in a charity basketball game
By Kristin Chase
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The 5th Annual Boots and Badges charity basketball game will be on Saturday July 30th, 2022.

It will begin at 2pm at the Lake City Middle School gymnasium.

First responders such as the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Lake City Police Department will go head to head to win the championship.

“It puts a positive light on law enforcement and lets the community come out a see them have a good time for charity,” said event founder, Chris Craft. “I think it is important to see everyone getting along. It is just a game but it is fun and the sheriffs office, they bring a lot of fans.”

Tickets are $5 and children under 5 years old get in for free.

All proceeds will go towards the Richardson Community Center Sports Program.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Six people, both of which still live on the Saving Mercy property and those who have already...
Ocala residents are being evicted to make room for an affordable housing complex for the homeless

Latest News

The 5th Annual Boots and Badges charity basketball game will be on Saturday
Lake City first responders will compete in a charity basketball game
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Idyllwild Elementary celebrates the completion of its renovation project with a carnival and...
Idyllwild Elementary celebrates the completion of its renovation project with a carnival and ribbon-cutting
Idyllwild Elementary celebrates the completion of its renovation project with a carnival and...
Idylwild Elementary celebrates the completion of its renovation project with a carnival and ribbon-cutting