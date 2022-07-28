Lake City first responders will compete in a charity basketball game

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The 5th Annual Boots and Badges charity basketball game will be on Saturday July 30th, 2022.

It will begin at 2pm at the Lake City Middle School gymnasium.

First responders such as the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Lake City Police Department will go head to head to win the championship.

“It puts a positive light on law enforcement and lets the community come out a see them have a good time for charity,” said event founder, Chris Craft. “I think it is important to see everyone getting along. It is just a game but it is fun and the sheriffs office, they bring a lot of fans.”

Tickets are $5 and children under 5 years old get in for free.

All proceeds will go towards the Richardson Community Center Sports Program.

