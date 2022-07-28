Man wanted after vandalizing political sign in Marion County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are asking for help in locating a vandal

On Tuesday between 10:30 and 11 p.m., a man was seen on surveillance footage defacing a political sign along Southwest 42nd Street just south of Ocala.

He spraypainted the word “evil” on it, which caused approximately $450 in damage.

