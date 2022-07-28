Man wanted after vandalizing political sign in Marion County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are asking for help in locating a vandal

On Tuesday between 10:30 and 11 p.m., a man was seen on surveillance footage defacing a political sign along Southwest 42nd Street just south of Ocala.

He spraypainted the word “evil” on it, which caused approximately $450 in damage.

TRENDING STORY: Ocala police release age-progressed photo of missing woman

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.