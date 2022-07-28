Newberry Mayor Marlowe and business owner speak on move to temporarily end power disconnections

Newberry Mayor Marlowe and business owner speak on move to temporarily end power disconnections
Newberry Mayor Marlowe and business owner speak on move to temporarily end power disconnections(WCJB)
By Camron Lunn
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Newberry, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Newberry is waving fees and ending disconnections for most who use the city’s utility service.

City officials announced Tuesday that the move was made because the rate stabilization fund had ran out. The fund primarily helps the city keep utility fees low during months with high heat. Customers who owe less than $500 are eligible.

“This was a small gesture, we understand that there is pain at the pump pain at the grocery counter. We don’t want you to feel that you have to be concerned that its 100 degrees outside and come home and your power is turned off or you water is turned off,” said Mayor Jordan Marlowe.

RELATED STORY: GRU blames “heat and high gas prices” for steep rise in utility bills

Around 2,000 customers use the utility, while others in the city use Clay Electric, Duke Energy, or other electric services. According to the Mayor, a vast majority of the city’s utility customers qualify.

“That $500 dollar mark will cover 85% of residents, The city of Newberry still with those rising costs is able to provide some of the lowest energy around,” said the Mayor.

Cecilia Njeru runs West End Pharmacy in Newberry, she like many others in the city, county and around the country has seen her light bill soar.

“Yes, I’ve seen my light bill go up and I’m just like what do I do? I have to keep my customers comfortable,” said Njeru.

On top of keeping her customers comfort in mind, she must keep many of the medication in her possession at the right recommended temperature.

“We cannot just turn the air off when we leave. Some of the medications, most of them have guidelines, 76 or 77 degrees Fahrenheit,” said Njeru.

It’s not just a decision that has been made in one Alachua County Town. The Jacksonville Energy Authority, or JEA, announced the same decision on Tuesday.

As of right now, the brief pause in fees and disconnections is not a permanent one. The city announced the grace period will last through Sep. 30.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Six people, both of which still live on the Saving Mercy property and those who have already...
Ocala residents are being evicted to make room for an affordable housing complex for the homeless

Latest News

Waldo residents gathered to celebrate with water slides, giveaways, and snow cones.
Comcast cable hosts family day in Waldo Community Center
Gainesville’s General Policy Committee and city commissioners will meet to discuss the open...
Gainesville City Commission consider changing the city’s open container ordinance
GNV OPEN CONTAINER
Billy McCall, 39, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Bronson basketball coach arrested for sexually abusing students