Ocala police release age-progressed photo of missing woman

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Police Department is trying to respark a 46-year-old cold case.

Dorothy “Dee” Scofield went missing from Ocala on July 22nd in 1976.

She was 12 years old at the time.

Officials have released an age-progressed photo of her.

Scofield was last seen at a shopping center in Ocala wearing jeans, a red short-sleeved body suit with blue flowers, and lime green high-top Keds.

She also wears glasses and has a mole on her left knee.

