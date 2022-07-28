Ocala police release age-progressed photo of missing woman
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Police Department is trying to respark a 46-year-old cold case.
Dorothy “Dee” Scofield went missing from Ocala on July 22nd in 1976.
She was 12 years old at the time.
Officials have released an age-progressed photo of her.
Scofield was last seen at a shopping center in Ocala wearing jeans, a red short-sleeved body suit with blue flowers, and lime green high-top Keds.
She also wears glasses and has a mole on her left knee.
