Rapper JayDaYoungan killed in double shooting in Louisiana

Pictured is the cover for JayDaYoungan's 2021 album, "23 is Back." The rap artist was killed...
Pictured is the cover for JayDaYoungan's 2021 album, "23 is Back." The rap artist was killed Wednesday in his hometown of Bogalusa, Louisiana, police said.(Atlantic Records)
By Bria Gremillion and FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BOGALUSA, La. (WAFB/WVUE/Gray News) - Rapper Javorius Scott, known by his stage name JayDaYoungan, was shot and killed in his Louisiana hometown Wednesday evening, police said.

The Bogalusa Police Department confirmed the shooting in a Facebook post. His father, Kenyatta Scott Sr., also was injured in the shooting and taken to a hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Police received a call about the shooting around 6 p.m. They also responded to a second shooting nearby an hour later and found a vehicle with bullet holes but no reports of injuries.

The two shootings may be related, police said.

JayDaYoungan, 24, was known for hit songs such as the platinum single “23 Island,” “Catch Me in Traffic” and “Muddy Situation.” He had been signed to a deal with Atlantic Records.

Kenya Janell, Scott’s sister, posted messages on social media mourning his loss.

“Why did y’all do this to my brother, to my baby,” she posted on Instagram. “I never in a million years would have thought this.”

Mindy West, the manager of a Bogalusa gas station, expressed her sorrow and said the community would be affected by his death.

“He’s been in here often,” West said. “He was never rude or anything when he came in here. He was really friendly. He’s really popular out this way for sure.”

