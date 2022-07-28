UF gymnast Savannah Schoenherr announces return for 2023 season

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After a 2022 season that can only be classified as super, a fifth member of the Gator gymnastics senior class has now decided to utilize her “Super Senior” season. Savannah Schoenherr announced on social media on Wednesday she will be back for her fifth year of eligibility.

Schoenherr has been a valuable member of Florida’s vault and uneven bar rotations throughout her career. She established career-highs of 9.975 on both events last season and has earned three total All-American honors as a Gator. Florida won the SEC regular season and postseason titles last year and ultimately finished second to Oklahoma at NCAA championships.

2022 seniors Leah Clapper, Nya Reed, Halley Taylor, and Trinity Thomas all previously announced they too would be back for a fifth year.

