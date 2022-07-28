Waldo Community Center will host a family day

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Comcast Cable will sponsor a family day in Waldo on Thursday.

The event will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

It will be held at the Waldo Community Center 13558 NE 148th Ave.

TRENDING: GRU blames “heat and high gas prices” for steep rise in utility bills

There will be water slides, food, fun, and some giveaways.

Parents and their children are encouraged to attend.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.