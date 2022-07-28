What’s Growing On: Lavender

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The English might be known for their fish & chips but their lavender fields are quite appealing too.

TV20s Scott Gagliardi tells us how a unique hybrid species of lavender from two European countries is making it possible to plant lavender here in Florida in this weeks “Whatʼs Growing On”.

There is currently only one single lavender field in the entire state of Florida. But thanks to modern technology the opportunity to bring more of the lavender fields to our state is growing.

Whatʼs not to love about lavender? It has a dreamlike appearance, a spa-like aroma, and water needs are minimal. It is the ideal plant for your flower garden. But in Florida, growing lavender can provide some difficulties.

Though lavender prefers almost desert-like conditions, not all varieties thrive in hot climates and high humidity can lead to fungal diseases.

But by taking the proper precautions you can have lavender thriving in your garden in no time.

A few that can survive the extreme summer temperatures and near tropical climate include sweet lavender and fern leaf lavender.

These lavender are best for aromatherapy. Theyʼre sweet-smelling, bluish-purple flower spikes bloom in spring and late summer and feature , gray-green foliage year-round when you think of lavender you think of rolling hills in France, Japan, or England. And while English lavenders generally donʼt do well in Florida, phenomenal lavender is an exception. This heat loving hybrid is recommended for Florida growers above any else.

Those who have planted it in Florida call it the toughest lavender yet. The best lavender for Florida is phenomenal lavender, it likes dry soil and full sun.

It tolerates high humidity and grows into a beautiful mounded shape, typical to what youʼd expect in true lavender fields with purple flowers and tall stems in mid-summer. But thatʼs not all. This lavender is a cross between Portuguese an English lavender can tolerate the hot summers.

Theyʼre not that particular when it comes to soil content requirements, and the rockier it is the better. Remember, they are used to growing in the wild where they get only occasional watering from rains so the main thing to pay attention to is sunlight. An area in your garden with at least 75% sun is ideal.

Besides lavender being easy on the eyes it also has some beneficial health benefits. It helps with calm anxiety and is known for its ability to calm the nervous system. The scene alone lifts can life your mood and even lower blood pressure.

With fields like the one you see behind me being a common sight across many parts of NCFL itʼs only a few easy steps away from becoming the states next possible lavender field and adding to the natural beauty we see here every single day.

Reporting in Ocala, Scott Gagliardi TV20 News.

