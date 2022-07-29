Alachua County Fire Rescue will have a two-day event

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue will host a big two-day event that starts on Friday.

The event will run from 5 p.m to 7 p.m. at U.F. Hilton on Friday.

Friday includes the ceremony and dinner.

From 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, there will be games and an award ceremony at 7 p.m.

90 kids will compete in a series of fire-fighting-related events.

