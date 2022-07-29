Family and friends will honor late jazz legend, Bo Diddley, this weekend in Archer

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - The Bo-B-Que event will take place on Saturday, July 30th at the Archer Community Center.

It will be an all day event running from 10am till 9pm.

The event, hosted by the Bo Diddley Foundation, will include food trucks, vendors, games and live music.

Tickets for the indoor concert are $25 in advanced and $30 at the door.

Outdoor activities are free.

