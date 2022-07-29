FDOT road work on University Avenue begins next week

University Avenue road work
University Avenue road work(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - More safety improvements are coming to University Avenue in an effort to make the dangerous roadway safer for pedestrians.

The Florida Department of Transportation is scheduled to start the improvements along University Avenue next week. Officials say the traffic signalization project is designed to improve pedestrian safety and increase mobility.

RELATED: University Avenue speed limit officially lowered to 25 mph following speed study

New traffic signals and crosswalks will be installed at two intersections on University Avenue, at 16th Street and 19th Street. Workers also will improve sidewalks, curb ramps, and new highway striping.

Pedestrians should expect sidewalk closures and detours. Signs will be installed to show the alternate routes.

Drivers should expect single-lane closures in both directions for the duration of the project.

American Lighting and Signalization expect to complete the $1 million project by late 2022.

The safety improvements follow the multiple pedestrian deaths along University Avenue in the last two years, including UF students Maggie Paxton and Sophia Lambert.

