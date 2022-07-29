First Baptist Church in Bronson will host a candidate forum for Levy County candidates

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a candidate forum for Levy County candidates on Friday.

The event will start at 5 p.m.

It will be held at First Baptist Church in Bronson.

If you get there early, you can have a meet and greet with some candidates but they will start the forum on time.

There will be people who are running for Levy County commissioners and school board members.

All questions will be asked by the mediators.

