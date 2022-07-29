Florida congresswoman sheds suit for spikes in annual Congressional Baseball Game

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A mile from the U.S. Capitol, Nationals Park played host to members of Congress Thursday night for the annual Congressional Baseball Game. Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) shedded her work attire for a red uniform Thursday night as she faced off against her Democratic colleagues.

The annual bipartisan event is in its 113th year, letting lawmakers blow off steam on the field while sending proceeds to local charities. Cammack took part in last year’s charity event in which Republicans won a thriller 13-12. Before that, Republicans had not won since 2016. Cammack, who plays second base says these few hours give her and her colleagues to get away from an increasingly divided environment on Capitol Hill.

“It puts you know Republicans and Democrats out on the field. When you’re out on base, you’re having conversations, you’re cheering each other on. And it’s just a way to bring us together,” said Cammack.

In addition to the Congressional Baseball Game there will be a women’s Congressional Softball Game later this year. In that game members of Congress battle it out with the DC press corps.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.