Gilchrist County District 4 race features three republican candidates

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Three republican candidates are on the ballot to take over a Gilchrist County commission seat that the incumbent will not be competing for.

Incumbent Marion Poitevint is making way for three republican candidates, Adam Elliott, Eddy Scott and Tommy Langford. Langford held the seat for 10 years before Poitevint, Scott frequents county commission meetings and Elliott filed after his peers said he would suit the role well.

Campaign Contribution figures as of Friday, July 29

Tommy Langford: $6,200

Adam Elliott: $5,900

Eddy Scott: $5,610

Among topics of importance for county residents include road quality and internet access.

RELATED STORY: Gilchrist County 4th-grade teacher named finalist for Florida ‘Teacher of the Year’ award

“I think the number one need in Gilchrist County is affordable reliable internet service. That’s the world that we live in today. A lot of kids take college courses including my own and internet service is a must for even business,” said Langford.

Scott says that his daughters enjoy better broadband access than him and they live close by.

“Both my daughters are lucky enough to work from home and they are doing so now. They just so happen to be in an area where WindStream has a high speed service and we live right next to them, but we are on a different line and we don’t get that service,” said Scott.

Not only does access affect the home but schools in the county. A obvious hamper to a school district that consistently receives high marks.

“They can’t do online access for any kind of student activity given a certain extent. Standardized testing an example would be like 3rd grade is doing testing today everybody else has to log off just so they can accomplish a standard test task,” said Elliott.

As for problems in District Four, candidates have brought up the two now defunct volunteer firefighter stations. A service that could mean life or death for those in the northern part of Gilchrist County.

“That’s a significant issue with the resident with multiple issues with call-out times to response. I think that one that could be easily solved with outside funding or a grant,” said Elliott.

Eddy Scott worked at FDOT for over 30 years, that experience could help in the leadership needed to fix county roads.

“I know a lot about roads a know a lot about land development code and what I don’t know I can learn,” said Scott.

Langford says his leadership from being in the role before could help him be a leader in the county now.

“I don’t like politics, I don’t like campaigning. I love county government. I learned a lot about it and was very successful in the things I’ve accomplished,” said Langford

Election day is Tuesday, Aug 23. Early voting begins in Gilchrist County on Saturday, Aug 13 and ends Aug. 20. Polls open at 8 a.m. and close at 6 p.m., on Sunday Aug. 14 they close at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.