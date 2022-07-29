Gov. DeSantis appoints new Columbia County School Board member
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed a new member to the Columbia County School Board to fill a vacancy.
After qualifying as the only candidate for the district three school board seat, Cherie Hill of Lake City is now officially a part of the school board.
Hill is an adjunct instructor at Saint Leo University and a former principal and assistant superintendent at Columbia County Public Schools.
She also holds a certification in educational leadership from the University of Florida.
