Man sentenced to three years behind bars after shooting at neighbor in Alachua County

Jack Rogers, 57, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Jack Rogers, 57, Alachua County Jail booking photo
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man accused of shooting at his neighbor was found guilty by a jury of his peers in Alachua County.

On Thursday, a jury convicted Jack Rogers, 57, for aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon. Judge James Colaw sentenced Rogers to three years in prison.

Rogers was arrested on Nov. 18, 2021, after Alachua County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of shots fired on Southeast County Road 2082.

TRENDING: Shooter leaves 17 bullet holes in Lake City home

Deputies say Rogers shot three times at his neighbor and then ran into the woods to hit deputies. A helicopter and K-9 unit worked together to track him down.

