Marion County first responders responded to a vehicle fire on I-75

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County first responders were called to a scene on I-75.

This was near the exit for SR 326.

The left lane is blocked on the southbound side of I-75 north of Ocala.

TRENDING: One person injured in Gainesville drive-by shooting

FHP cameras showed fire trucks and flames coming from a vehicle in the median.

We’re still waiting for more details from state troopers and will keep you updated.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.