Marion County Pets: Chance, Iris, Stacey, and Sterling

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have the best road trip buddy out there Chance. This one-and-a-half-year-old pup is a big baby but wants to be your best friend.

next is the beautiful brown-eyed girl-Iris. She is very affectionate and is ready for a special person who appreciates her desire to be a lap dog.

Last but not least are the best friends and littermates-- Stacey and Sterling. These two precious 14-month-old kittens are just looking to add another snuggle buddy to the group.

RELATED: Marion County Pets: Brock, Tucker, and Spice

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50 and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit marioncountyfl.org/animal.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.