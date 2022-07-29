Miami school board reverses itself, approves sex ed textbook

MIAMI (AP) — The school board for Florida’s largest district is rescinding a decision made last week that rejected new sex education textbooks for middle and high school students.

The debate over the sex education materials in Miami takes place as school districts and boards navigate a new landscape in Florida classrooms over what officials deem appropriate content.

Miami-Dade County has 334,000 students and is the nation’s fourth-largest public school system.

RELATED: Parents, Advocacy groups sue to block Florida law before school starts back

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed new laws this year that prevent teachers from talking about gender identity and sexual orientation to third graders and younger and limiting how race can be discussed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.