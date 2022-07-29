One person injured in Gainesville drive-by shooting

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police officers are looking for the person who was firing a gun on Northeast 24th Street.

It happened about 7:15 p.m. this past Monday night.

When officers arrived they found a person with gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

So far, the investigation shows that the victim was with a friend when a vehicle sped into the area and a shooter started firing gunshots at the pair.

TRENDING STORY: Bronson basketball coach arrested for sexually abusing students

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.