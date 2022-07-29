One person injured in Gainesville drive-by shooting

The shooting happened Monday evening
The shooting happened Monday evening(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police officers are looking for the person who was firing a gun on Northeast 24th Street.

It happened about 7:15 p.m. this past Monday night.

When officers arrived they found a person with gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

So far, the investigation shows that the victim was with a friend when a vehicle sped into the area and a shooter started firing gunshots at the pair.

