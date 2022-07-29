Parents say they’re disturbed after Bronson basketball coach is arrested for sexually abusing students

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A teacher and basketball coach at Bronson Middle High School 39-year-old Billy McCall Jr. was arrested Wednesday.

After the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said he invited the students to his apartment in Gainesville and then touched them inappropriately.

“The juveniles were initially interviewed by Levy County and then the Levy County Sheriff’s Office contacted us when they realized when the crimes had occurred in Alachua County,” said ASO public information officer Lt. Kaley Behl.

One of the victims said McCall inappropriately touched him in a hotel room during a trip to Daytona Beach. They also said McCall asked them for nude photos and would threaten them if they refused.

Residents in Bronson like Alex Martinez were angered that this happened.

“It’s very disturbing because this is a quiet town there are a few terrible things but never heard anything about that. People came over here talking about this and actually, I’m angry about hearing this stuff.”

Behl said the Sheriff’s Office is concerned that there may be more victims.

“Because this is a crime that occurred over several months’ worth of time it’s not an isolated incident it’s an ongoing pattern of behavior so we want to make sure that we recognize all the victims and get this case prosecuted.”

The Levy County School District wrote a statement saying:

“We are disturbed by the shocking allegations brought against him and are fully cooperating with the Levy County Sheriff’s Office on their investigation. As always, the safety and wellbeing of our students is our top priority.”

McCall is in jail on a $650,000 bond and is being charged with lewd and lascivious molestation and battery on a 12 to 16-year-old.

