PD: Man facing several charges after stabbing person with sword during argument

Police say Jonathan Taylor Snowder-Hackett stabbed a person with a sword during an argument. (Source: WIBW)
By Chris Fisher and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) - Police in Kansas say a man is accused of stabbing someone with a sword during an argument earlier this week.

According to the Topeka Police Department, Jonathan Taylor Snowder-Hackett was arrested early Tuesday morning for aggravated assault after getting involved in an argument with another person at a residence.

WIBW reports Snowder-Hackett stabbed the person with a sword during the disagreement. After the incident, he was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

Authorities didn’t immediately update the extent of the person’s injuries. Still, they said Snowder-Hackett is facing additional charges, including aggravated battery and knowingly using a weapon to cause great bodily harm.

Copyright 2022 WIBW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Six people, both of which still live on the Saving Mercy property and those who have already...
Ocala residents are being evicted to make room for an affordable housing complex for the homeless

Latest News

Williston Police Department hosts ceremony honoring officer shot over 30 years ago
Williston Police Department hosts ceremony honoring officer shot over 30 years ago
Gilchrist County Commission District 4 Race
Gilchrist County District 4 race features three republican candidates
Williston Police Department hosts ceremony honoring officer shot over 30 years ago
Williston Police Department hosts ceremony honoring officer shot over 30 years ago
“We’re friendly and inviting to everyone,” High Springs Police Chief previews ‘National Night...
“We’re friendly and inviting to everyone,” High Springs Police Chief previews ‘National Night Out’ event
Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office ballot box
State Attorney’s Office investigates 9 sex offenders in Alachua County accused of illegally voting