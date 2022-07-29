Rion Ballroom will host a catalyst summer B event

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The U.F. Innovation Academy is holding a catalyst summer B event on Friday.

The event will run from 2 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

It will be held in the Rion Ballroom of the Reitz Student Union.

The event is I.A’s summer showcase that serves as a launching point for first-year I.A. students.

I.A. has partnered with San Felasco Tech City in Alachua.

