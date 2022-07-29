The rules are set for hearing on controversial housing proposal in Gainesville

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city officials have set the rules for public comment ahead of a meeting dealing with a controversial zoning proposal.

On August 4th, city commissioners will talk about a proposal to eliminate single-family zoning.

That would open up most of the city to housing with up to four units.

Commissioners will only allow public comment on this topic during the city commission’s evening session.

Public comments will not go on longer than four hours and seating will be limited to thirty people.

The rules are set for hearing on controversial housing proposal in Gainesville
