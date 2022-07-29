Semi trailer catches fire on U.S. 301 in Orange Heights

ORANGE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - Traffic was backed up on a busy road as Alachua County Fire Rescue crews battled a semi-truck trailer fire on Thursday.

Crews say the commercial vehicle caught fire on U.S. Highway 301 near State Road 26 in Orange Heights.

Law enforcement blocked the highway northbound while crews extinguished the semi-fire.

Alachua County Fire Rescue crews put out trailer fire on U.S. 301 (ACFR)

