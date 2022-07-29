Semi trailer catches fire on U.S. 301 in Orange Heights

Alachua County Fire Rescue crews put out trailer fire on U.S. 301
Alachua County Fire Rescue crews put out trailer fire on U.S. 301(ACFR)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - Traffic was backed up on a busy road as Alachua County Fire Rescue crews battled a semi-truck trailer fire on Thursday.

Crews say the commercial vehicle caught fire on U.S. Highway 301 near State Road 26 in Orange Heights.

Law enforcement blocked the highway northbound while crews extinguished the semi-fire.

TRENDING: Parents say they’re disturbed after Bronson basketball coach is arrested for sexually abusing students

Alachua County Fire Rescue crews put out trailer fire on U.S. 301
Alachua County Fire Rescue crews put out trailer fire on U.S. 301(ACFR)

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Six people, both of which still live on the Saving Mercy property and those who have already...
Ocala residents are being evicted to make room for an affordable housing complex for the homeless

Latest News

Lake City Police investigate shots fired
Shooter leaves 17 bullet holes in Lake City home
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Family and friends will honor late jazz legend, Bo Diddley, this weekend in Archer
Family and friends will honor late musical legend, Bo Diddley, this weekend in Archer
Family and friends will honor late jazz legend, Bo Diddley, this weekend in Archer
Family and friends will honor late jazz legend, Bo Diddley, this weekend in Archer