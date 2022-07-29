Shooter leaves 17 bullet holes in Lake City home

Lake City Police investigate shots fired
Lake City Police investigate shots fired(MGN)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A home in Lake City was hit with more than a dozen bullets early on Friday morning.

Lake City Police say two victims told officers they heard gunfire outside their home on Northeast Fairview Street around 1 a.m.

Officers found 17 bullet holes at the home. They also found shell casings where the bullets were fired from.

No one was hurt by the gunfire.

TRENDING: Parents say they’re disturbed after Bronson basketball coach is arrested for sexually abusing students

Officers ask anyone with information to contact the Lake City Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Six people, both of which still live on the Saving Mercy property and those who have already...
Ocala residents are being evicted to make room for an affordable housing complex for the homeless

Latest News

Alachua County Fire Rescue crews put out trailer fire on U.S. 301
Semi trailer catches fire on U.S. 301 in Orange Heights
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Family and friends will honor late jazz legend, Bo Diddley, this weekend in Archer
Family and friends will honor late musical legend, Bo Diddley, this weekend in Archer
Family and friends will honor late jazz legend, Bo Diddley, this weekend in Archer
Family and friends will honor late jazz legend, Bo Diddley, this weekend in Archer