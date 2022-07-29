Shooter leaves 17 bullet holes in Lake City home

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A home in Lake City was hit with more than a dozen bullets early on Friday morning.

Lake City Police say two victims told officers they heard gunfire outside their home on Northeast Fairview Street around 1 a.m.

Officers found 17 bullet holes at the home. They also found shell casings where the bullets were fired from.

No one was hurt by the gunfire.

Officers ask anyone with information to contact the Lake City Police Department.

