State Attorney’s Office investigates 9 sex offenders in Alachua County accused of illegally voting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office sent information on nine sex offenders accused of voting illegally in the county during the 2020 election to the state attorney’s office.

Officials for the Eight Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office confirm they are investigating, but have yet to charge, the people accused of voting illegally.

In March, a citizen reported to Supervisor of Elections Kim Barton the names of nine sex offenders registered to vote in the county. The elections office then confirmed all nine voted in the election.

As of January 2019, a voter-approved amendment went into effect restoring the right to vote to convicted felons who have completed their sentence. The amendment does not apply to those convicted of murder or felony sexual offenses.

The state attorney’s office will assign a prosecutor to investigate the cases.

In a separate incident, the State Attorney’s Office filed charging documents in March against 10 inmates who illegally registered to vote at the Alachua County Jail. It followed an FDLE investigation which found the elections office did not properly inform inmates of their eligibility to vote.

